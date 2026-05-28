I-35 construction closes New Road in Waco overnight Thursday; nearby businesses feel the impact

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — All east and westbound lanes of New Road under I-35 in Waco will close from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday so crews can place beams on the northbound side of I-35.

The closure is part of the I-35 Waco South project, which aims to rebuild I-35 from 18th Street to South Loop 340.

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I-35 construction closes New Road in Waco overnight; nearby businesses feel the impact

"This is certainly an important piece of what we're doing for our I-35 Waco South project," TxDOT Waco District PIO Jake Smith said.

All main lanes of I-35 will remain open during the overnight work, but drivers on the frontage roads will need to follow detours through Primrose Drive and Loop 340.

The construction has already affected businesses near the work zone. Miguel, a cashier at the Conoco gas station off New Road, said traffic backups and lane closures have changed the flow of customers since construction began.

"Some days it's good, some days it's bad… sales have been down since construction started," Miguel said.

He said the slowdown has had a direct impact on staffing.

"Hours may get cut due to not too too much business… it's not great, but it's not the worst," Miguel said.

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