How young is too young for Botox? Waco licensed physician shares his insight

WACO, Texas — How young is too young to start Botox and fillers?

Heather Healy spoke with licensed board certified physician and Medical Director of Revitalize Skin MD in Waco, Dr. Vikas Patel, on the risks of starting a Botox routine too young.

Dr. Patel shared about what the procedure is, what happens during a consultation and what to consider before going under the needle.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

“What’s the youngest patient that you’ve had?” 25 News reporter Heather Healy asked.

“So as far as injectables, probably about 21 — and that goes all the way up to 80 and 90, so there’s quite a range,” said Dr. Patel said.

Botox and fillers have been around for years, but the obsession to look younger is gaining even more traction due to social media.

Now, some members of Gen-Z are using it for prevention rather than correction.

“There’s an idea if you start Botox at an earlier age, you use an effective dose and stay regular, there is an element of muscle adaptation, muscle adaptivity, where you can train the brain over a period of time not to be so expressive or use as much," Dr. Patel said.

Dr. Patel analyzes patients' faces, and thoroughly explains the process, so everyone is on the same page.

Central Texan Brandy Smart, decided to get treatments at age 36.

“Do you wish you did it earlier than 36?” Heather Healy asked.

“Yes — I’ve had the lines for a while, and because I see a difference, I wish I would have done it," Smart said.

"So far, I like how the lines have smoothed out — they’re not as deep as they were. There are just a couple, but I’m still working on that,”

Whether you’re thinking of going under the needle or not, it’s important to know all the facts and what’s right for your body, your face.

“You really want to invest in your face and make sure you go to a place where you have very, very qualified highly trained practitioners with physician oversight,” Dr. Patel said.