Hocus Pocus! Watch tips and tricks from a Pumpkin Master

WACO, Texas — Kristina Patenaude, a pumpkin carving competitor seen on Food Network's Halloween Wars, stops by to share her tips and ticks to make your pumpkin last and look amazing this Halloween!

Here are some tips to follow:



Don't cut your the hole in your pumpkin at the top, cut it on the lower side! That way, it won't dry out as quckly and it will stay fresher longer

You can use ordinary tools you have in your kitchen to make unique designs for your pumpkin! Try using a melon-baller to scoop out eyes, or cookie cutters for a clean look!

Use the insides and outsides of the pumpkin for compost when you're done

Most importantly, have fun with it! Each pumpkin is unique and different in its own way, use your imagination and creativity to see what you can come up with!

Kristina Patenaude, from Temple, is a prize-winning, professional pumpkin carver and is best known for winning Season 13 of the Food Network's hit TV show, Halloween Wars. She is currently on Season 14. Patenaude also placed as a finalist in Season 2 of the show Outrageous Pumpkins, also airing on the Food Network.