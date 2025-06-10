'Hiring is a big need': Greater Waco YMCA talks on summer hires amid economic climate

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Amid the state of the economy, how are hirings going for the summer? One company suggests there will not be as many employed as last year, but the Greater Waco YMCA says they're right on track.



The company Challenger, Gray and Christmas Inc. predicts employers will not be hiring as many teens this summer due to economic uncertainty.

The company said one million jobs will be added for the 16-19 year old age, compared to 1.3 million last year.

There has been an average of 1.45 million jobs added for teens each summer, but this year, the company says hiring will drop to one million.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At the Greater Waco YMCA, licensed child care program director Candace Langehennig says summer hires for the Y are higher than usual amid economic concerns.

“We definitely are hiring a lot more this summer because the Waco YMCA has grown rapidly just in the last year. We're leading in sales. We've started new programs such as gymnastics and cheerleading, and then just to top it off, everybody's coming in and spending more time here because they're out of school, and the pools open, and so hiring is a big need and something that we're doing much more drastically,” Candace said.

Candace says they’re still hiring for a few positions this summer, especially lifeguards, since there are three pools at the Y. She also says they’re already looking ahead to the fall when even more openings will be available, there is a lot of turnover, and a lot of extensions from part-time summer to full-time fall. In fact, many of their directors have gone that route.

Head lifeguard and pool manager Noah Johnson has been here at the Greater Waco YMCA for five years running, not wanting to look for anything else, making me ask, Why come back year after year? For Noah, it’s much more than the job security.

“You start to come back in the summer, it really is just the, the organization and the why. I do think that they do something really good here with each member that comes through and helping them out, and it is for the community, so I do, I really do like that. I enjoy working here.”

“The lifeguards are a team, so we have each other's back, so it's a great job to have and to interact with the community,” Noah concluded.

