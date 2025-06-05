'He's real down to earth': Former high school coaches of Kenrich Williams talks on the NBA star's success

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Oklahoma City Thunder Small Forward Kenrich Williams is about to embark on his NBA Finals journey. KXXV spoke with his former high school coaches on how hard he worked to get where he is today, never forgetting his roots.



Kenrich attended University High School in Waco, being coached by Rodney Smith.

He first attended New Mexico Junior College in 2013, then was recruited by TCU in 2014.

Kenrich has been with the Oklahoma City Thunder since 2020.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From the high school hardwood to basketball’s biggest stage. University High’s Kenrich Williams is ready to represent the 254 in the NBA Finals.

“It’s just such an exciting feeling just to see a kid that you coached at the at that level is amazing,” Rodney Smith, Assistant Athletic Director for Waco ISD said.

His high school basketball coach, Rodney Smith, tells me he knew Kenny Hustle would put in the work to make it to the top.

“I knew because of his work ethic, again, you know, I held our kids to a high standard and, man, he's just one that always persevered and and got stuff done,” Coach Smith said.

“I was an assistant coach then, and he was one of our players. I worked with him and whenever we do specific skill,s I would work with him in the morning and then after practice um him and I were pretty close when he was here in school,” said Ricard Felix, Head Basketball Coach at University High School.

Now head coach for the Trojans, Ricardo Felix, shares his relationship with the forward, saying his drive was unlike any other.

“I try to tell people a lot that when he was in high school—he's the exact same player," Coach Feix said. "He did a lot of things that people didn't want to do, kids didn't want to do. He put in extra time. He would dive for loose balls, just do the little things that a lot of kids don't want to do, and I think that's what garnered the name of Kenny Hustle when he got to college."

“I just think he's a really good kid, and I say kid, but he's a lot older, obviously, but he's real down to earth, he doesn't let the accolades get to his head,” Coach Felix added.

Now that the championship stage is set, the support from where it all began for Kenrich is inevitable.

“Kendrick, man. I love you, we love you back here in Waco, baby, we're rooting for you all the way, man. Go out and get that championship,” Coach Smith said.

“The Oklahoma Thunder all the way,” he added.

“Good luck, Kendrick, you know, uh, go get one for Waco and go get one for yourself,” Coach Felix concluded.

