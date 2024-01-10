25 News’ Heather Healy talks healthy habits: Exercising in 2024

WACO, Texas — Heather Healy speaks with Trainer Kaitlyn Prihoda with Train Waco on ways to start exercising in the new year without facing burnout.

Here are keys to stay focused and get ahead of your workout game:

· Start small, don’t do exercises or movements you don’t know how to do or you don’t want to do

· Start by exercising at most three days a week to get acclimated to a new routine

· Give yourself grace. You’re only human. If you happen to fall off, it’s ok. Get back up and keep trying!

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Now onto exercise, something most of us avoid, but it’s important for our overall health as we dive into the new year.

“Having that fresh start of it’s a brand new year, this year maybe be the different year of we’re going to start up in the gym,” said trainer at Train Waco, Kaitlyn Prihoda.

It might sound intimidating, but it’s not as scary as you think — the key for this is starting small, and not working your body too hard too quickly.

“We start super slow, and then we get a feel of what we’re able to do. We never push them outside of things that maybe hurt or maybe they’ve never done before, it’s a complicated move, so we start really simple," Prihoda said.

"Start to where I can meet you kind of in the middle. This is the foundation where we can start building up from."

Prihoda also suggests working out at most three times a week until getting acclimated with this new routine, and begin with basic movements you’re familiar with.

“The basics: any kind of small pattern that is what you would see, you know, the majority of people doing. We’re talking any kind of squats, any kind of pressing movement. We are going to stick to staying away from any crazy explosive movement. Some of these machines are really great to start off with. I guess it’s not necessarily you can’t do any movements, that’s not what I’m saying at all, it’s just, let’s stick to the basics. Let’s not try to do CrossFit for our first workout of the day,” Prihoda said.

And never forget the reason you’re doing this for yourself, always identify your why.

“I think people will come in here and just scratch the surface of 'Oh, I want to lose weight,' or 'Oh, I want to look better,' but, why? — Why do you want to lose weight? Why do you want to look better? The why is much deeper than how you look or how you feel and everything, it could be “I want to get off this diabetes medication,” so the why is so much more than the surface level of “I want to workout just to look good,” Prihoda said.