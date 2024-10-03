Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo in Waco: Know Before You Go

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Thursday is Opening Day for the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo, and gates will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. — gate admission is $5 and rides are $2.

The Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo has some information for Central Texans to know before you go:



There will be a Clear Bag Policy this year — diaper bags and medical supplies are an exception but will be searched at the gate

For more information on policies and regulations click here

Public parking access will be through Gates 5 & 8 — click here for a parking map

The Rodeo will be held on Oct. 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and begings at 7 p.m. on each date — the Rodeo is reserved seating and you must have a rodeo ticket to attend

For concert & live music start times, click here

For gate hours & promotions click here

Anyone purchasing alcoholic beverages must bring a valid photo ID — regardless of age

For a full schedule and list of show times, download the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo app

25 News will be providing exciting coverage on the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo, so stay tuned online and on-air!