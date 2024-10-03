Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo in Waco: Know Before You Go

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Thursday is Opening Day for the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo, and gates will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. — gate admission is $5 and rides are $2.
The Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo has some information for Central Texans to know before you go:
- There will be a Clear Bag Policy this year — diaper bags and medical supplies are an exception but will be searched at the gate
- For more information on policies and regulations click here
- Public parking access will be through Gates 5 & 8 — click here for a parking map
- The Rodeo will be held on Oct. 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and begings at 7 p.m. on each date — the Rodeo is reserved seating and you must have a rodeo ticket to attend
- For concert & live music start times, click here
- For gate hours & promotions click here
- Anyone purchasing alcoholic beverages must bring a valid photo ID — regardless of age
- For a full schedule and list of show times, download the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo app
25 News will be providing exciting coverage on the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo, so stay tuned online and on-air!