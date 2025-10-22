Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo brings in more than 200,000 neighbors this year

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo wrapped up a record-setting 2025 run with 201,408 attendees enjoying 11 days of rodeo action, live music, livestock shows and family-focused fun at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

This is a 3% drop in attendance compared to 2024, where the fair and rodeo had 207,919 people attend.

The annual event, held Oct. 2 to 12, brought together Central Texans for its signature One HOT Rodeo performances, star-studded concerts, youth livestock competitions and agriculture education exhibits.

Officials say this year’s fair benefited from great weather, strong attendance and an expanded lineup of attractions.

“The Fair’s success directly supports our mission of driving economic impact and funding scholarships for youth across Central Texas,” said Dustin Coufal, president and CEO of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. “Fairgoers enjoyed exciting new attractions, engaging exhibits, top-tier rodeo talent and incredible live music.”

Proceeds from the event contribute to scholarships and educational programs for local youth, continuing the fair’s mission of giving back to the community.

Erin James, managing director of marketing and PR, credited fairgoers for helping make 2025 special.

“The Fair is more than an event… it’s a celebration of community, tradition and giving back. That’s something we’re proud to carry forward every single year,” James said.

The Extraco Events Center — home to the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo — hosts more than 225 events each year, attracting approximately 420,000 visitors and generating an estimated $70 million in local economic impact.

Organizers are already planning for the 2026 Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, scheduled for Oct. 8 to 18, with new attractions and experiences aimed at keeping the beloved tradition thriving for years to come.

