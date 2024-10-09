Heart O' Texas Fair awards thousands in life-changing scholarships

WACO, Texas — The Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo is looking forward to rodeo events that reward scholarships to students with bright futures ahead with different events, like goat and livestock showing and public speaking contests through the FFA.



In 2023, The Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo provided more than $256,000 to 51 young Texans

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

16-year-old Megan Shaw showed 25 News around the goat show prep area at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, as she’s preparing to compete.

“I’m competing in showmanship, scholarship show and the premium show," Shaw said.

She’s showing Bandit, a six-month-old Boer Goat that she hopes will place pretty high.

“You’re wanting them to have a presence about them. Then, you’ll want them to trot around the ring, and then you’re going to want to line them up in a butt view and then you’re going to want to push on their legs real hard show they can showcase all the muscles that they need," Shaw said.

She's showing what he’s got in hopes of scholarship money.

Just last year, the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo distributed more than $256,000 in scholarships to 51 Texas students.

“A lot of it, with shows like this, you can win grand champion, I think you get a $1,500 scholarship, but I know for sure there’s also Speak out for Agriculture which is a public speaking scholarship and then there’s the public speaking contest that you can get scholarships for,” Shaw said.

“It’ll definitely help me for going to college. I want to go to Texas A&M to be an orthodontist, so, I want to major in biology."

From the competition ring and beyond, Shaw knows the lessons learned, scholarships earned and memories made will help her future ahead.

“I think scholarships definitely help. Some people may not be able to pay for that one more semester. Anything helps,” she said.