Groundbreaking News: Construction begins for Waco ISD's Kendrick Elementary

WACO, Texas — Groundbreaking ceremonies took place for the rebuild of Kendrick Elementary on Thursday — the project is part of a $355 million bond to replace four schools within the district, including Kendrick Elementary.

The rebuild is set to be completed in May 2025 with doors opening in August 2025 for the start of the school year.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

It’s start of a new era in the Central Texas community for Kendrick Elementary.

“We are so supported by our community, and thankful that our community went to the voting polls and voted to see this happen,” said Principal of Kendrick Elementary, Isabel Lozano.

Voters in 2021 decided to rebuild four schools in the district, including Kendrick, with the goal of housing more students in state-of the-art facilities.

“We’re going to have two floors — the bottom floor is going to be Pre-K, K and First, and then the second story will be Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth Grade, so we’re excited about that,” Lozano said.

These are features that Wright Construction's CEO, Tom Wright, didn’t have when he was a student at Kendrick.

“That would’ve been back in the 70's,” Wright said.

Now, he’s part of a lasting legacy.

“It’s very sentimental — I actually grew up right here on Sunnydale as a poor kid, and started Built Wright Construction about 24 years ago," Wright said.

"It’s very sentimental, and honoring to build a school that you went to school at in elementary — it’s awesome."

It's now trickling down to current elementary students that are ready to leave their mark on Waco ISD's history.

“It’s exciting being known for the history of a new school — I’m part of a school and I’m going to be not famous, but recognized in the history of the new school,” said one fourth Grade student, Ximena Romero.

Romero and others are looking forward to what lies ahead for the district and this community.

“We’re looking forward to a safe and secure project, and also an on-time project and an under-budget project,” Wright said.