Golf professional talks potential tariffs on golf clubs

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Kenny Duron of Cottonwood Creek Golf Course discusses the potential impacts of President Trump's tariffs on the game of golf.



President Trump has a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, some of the materials that golf clubs are made out of.

The materials that golf clubs are made of have changed over the years, from wood to steel to iron and much more.

These tariffs could impact more than clubs, including golf balls, tees, and more.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The key to a winning putt is using a winning club.

Kenny Duron with Cottonwood Creek Golf Course has the key to choosing the right one.

“We try to start people from the whole going backwards, meaning putters and short clubs, and then work our way up to the drivers," the Manager at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course said. "The drivers are the longest clubs everybody that plays golf wants to hit the ball far, so of course that's the long stick, which is the driver, and um again, you know, we just try to do the best we can to get them started."

But the price you pay for new clubs could be going up soon.

“Just the street price on an average driver from any manufacturer anywhere from $550 to 650, and if you increase that price any, I mean there's going to be some people that are going to be priced out of the market,” Duron said.

“We have been in communication with our manufacturers, with our sales reps, and there's some unknown territory. They have told us that there is a possibility of price increases. However, we have not seen any of those come into effect yet,” Duron said.

All this stemming from fears over the impact of President Trump’s potential tariffs.

Currently, the President is proposing 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum.

But no matter how you slice it, the materials these are made out of have come a long way.

“I’m going to kind of tell my age here. When I first started playing golf, the woods were made out of wood, whether it be a full block of piercement or laminated woods. Then metal came on to the scene, and golf clubs were made out of some types of metal, titanium, aluminum, just different types, composites. Now they have progressed to where we are pushing the limits of conforming with the United States Golf Association and going with bigger heads to be a little bit more forgiving for our players,” Duron said.

While some brands might try to absorb costs, the rising prices are almost inevitable, a factor Kenny hopes doesn’t deter golfers from the game.

“It would be nice to see something work in the way of our golfers and, uh, the American people,” Duron said.



