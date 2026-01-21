Gholson ISD closes campus for two days due to illnesses

GHOLSON, Texas (KXXV) — Gholson ISD is closing campus on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 22 and 23, to do a thorough cleaning and sanitation on campus and in buildings due to illnesses among both students and staff.

Gholson ISD Superintendent Heather McCartney said illnesses that are currently being reported are Flu A, strep and a couple of COVID cases, and asks parents that any illnesses be reported to Nurse Karl (j.karl@gholsonisd.net) over the weekend so the district can continue monitoring .

"We are also monitoring the predicted weather for the weekend and will communicate any changes to school operations for next week over the weekend if necessary," McCartney said.

McCartney said school hours will continue as normal on school will resume normal operations on Monday, Jan. 26.