Future wastewater plant raises concerns; public meeting next week in Waco

WACO, Texas — Some people living near the Brazos River in North Waco and China Spring are voicing their concerns about the City of Waco building a new waste water facility near their homes.

These comments were addressed to city council members during the January 16th council meeting.

“We feel disenfranchised and over looked," one woman said.

One week ago, more than 610,000 gallons of sewage flowed into Lake Waco.

The city said the overflow was caused by a power outage and had not affected the City’s water supply.

Some people are worried about an overflow happening in the river.

"Once the river is contaminated with this waste it will be too costly and virtually impossible to clean," one Central Texan said.

City officials say the new plant is to get ahead of the future and and keep up with growing communities.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford provided clarity.

“We’re very early in this process — we do not anticipate needing a plant online until 2034, which is ten years from now," he said.

Ford told people at the meeting, the city bought a property bigger than what they needed to help reduce odor and noise and preserve visibility of the area.

He also said the plant will not process solids, further reducing any potential odor.

"There will be many opportunities for the city to work with neighbors to alleviate concerns — many of those that have been raised here, as well as incorporate those concerns into agreements that are approved by the council with property owners.”

In an email sent to 25 News on Monday, Protect Lake Brazos Group still has concerns.

A public meeting will be held at the Waco's Convention Center’s McLennan Meeting Room.

That meeting will be held next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.