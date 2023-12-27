Free ACT practice testing being offered in Waco

WACO, Texas — Free practice ACT testing will be offered Thursday morning by Class 101 Waco.

Students will have the opportunity to take a full ACT Practice test in a simulated test environment.

Students will gain an understanding of the material covered on the ACT and what the testing experience is like.

Students can also receive their test scores and trend analysis at no cost by an individual appointment following the test.

For more information contact: Morgan Williams (254)294-3327 mwilliams@class101.com

Register for a spot by clicking here.