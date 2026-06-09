Former Waco Attorney Adam D Hoffman submits paperwork to give up Texas law license

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The former Waco attorney sentenced for sexual crimes against a child has submitted his resignation paperwork to the State Bar of Texas.

According to a spokesperson, his resignation documents were sent to the Texas Supreme Court.

"In order for Adam Dean Hoffman’s resignation to be complete, the Texas Supreme Court needs to sign the resignation order," said Kim Buser, who represents the State Bar of Texas's Public Affairs Counsel.

Hoffman was previously required to register as a sex offender in Nebraska after officials learned of his case in Texas.

As of press time, Hoffman does not show up as a registered sex offender on the Nebraska Sex Offender registry website.

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