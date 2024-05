WACO, Texas (KXXV) — 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee third-place competitor Vihaan Sibel and his former Teacher April McAdams stopped by the 25 News studios to talk about their experience at the bee, the relationship they maintain, and the predictions they have for this year's spelling bee.

Vihaan came into our newsroom to see if his spelling competition skills were still intact... he schooled our staff.