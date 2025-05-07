First day of the Papal Conclave: local sisters speak on the process

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The first day of the Papal Conclave began 16 days after Pope Francis' passing. 133 cardinal-electors are up for the most prestigious title in the Catholic Church, which will be held at the Sistine Chapel.



133 red-robed cardinals from around the world have filed into the Sistine Chapel for the Papal Conclave, in the process of selecting the next Pope.

Cardinals under 80 are eligible for the title. They will be barred from leaving or having any contact with the outside world during this process, being sworn to secrecy.

There's a diverse group of cardinals up for the title. The countries with the most electors are Italy, the U.S., Brazil, France, and Spain.

If you look at the chapel's chimney and see black smoke, no new Pope has been selected. If you see white smoke, a new Pope has been named.

It all takes place behind closed doors at the Sistine Chapel in Rome. That's where 133 cardinal electors are eligible for this position.

They are all required to take an oath of secrecy.

In fact, this process is so secretive that the chapel is even swept for listening devices.

KXXV spoke with four sisters right here in Waco after Pope Francis’ death. As this search begins, they are relying on their faith more than anything.

“We just always have trust and faith that it's the Holy Spirit. It's who the Holy Spirit has selected and who the Holy Spirit wants. And of course I have my personal preferences, um, but objectively speaking, just, you know, always, you know, just fidelity to the Church as Christ established,” Sister Maximilian Marie Garretson said.

Those under 80 are eligible for the catholic church’s most prestigious position.

There’s a diverse group who’s up for it. The countries with the most electors are Italy, the U.S., Brazil, France, and Spain.

Four sisters from Bishop Reicher in Waco, whom I spoke with, shared with me the mindset the cardinals will adopt for the conclave.

“It’s difficult to get 120 cardinals from all around the world to agree on something. So, and they're all praying to the Holy Spirit the entire time. So they're all just praying and Asking the Holy Spirit what God's plan is for the church and then trying to be open to that,” Sister Maria Benedicta Bete said.

