Federal government shutdown impact on the Waco Mammoth National Monument

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Mammoth National Monument is being impacted by the current federal government shutdown that went into effect at midnight, but parts of the park are still open to the public.

Jonathan Cook, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Waco, tells 25 News that due to the partnership the park has with the National Park Service, the city, Baylor University and the Waco Mammoth Foundation, they're able to be more flexible when funding is stalled during federal government shutdowns.

"This provides some flexibility in operations to continue to provide core services and deliver a quality experience to people at the park," Cook said.

As of Wednesday morning, the Waco Mammoth National Monument will have an adjusted operational schedule due to the shutdown.

"In accordance with the National Park Service, the dig shelter and guided tours are temporarily closed, however we remain committed to providing a meaningful park experience for all visitors," Cook said.

Here's what's still open to the public at the Waco Mammoth National Monument during the shutdown:



The Welcome Center and gift shop

Trails and outdoor exhibits are available to explore

City staff will be on-site with educational activities, displays and interactive discussions

The park will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.