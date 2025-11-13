Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyWaco

Actions

Father of Baby JJ found guilty on several counts Thursday

Baby JJ Trial cropped picture
25 News
Baby JJ Trial cropped picture
Posted
and last updated

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A court found Charles Harris guilty on several charges connected to the death of Baby JJ. This includes child endangerment, injury to a child, and possession of a controlled substance.

Harris, the child's father, was arrested after the newborn baby died at the New Road Inn in Waco in November 2023. Jacob Jeremiah Amon Harris was found starved to death.

25 News reporter Dominique Leh has followed this story from its early developments and was in the courtroom on Thursday for the verdict.

The mother, Skylynn Tuerk, was already found guilty on four counts, including murder, child endangerment, injury to a child, and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood