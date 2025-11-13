Father of Baby JJ found guilty on several counts Thursday

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A court found Charles Harris guilty on several charges connected to the death of Baby JJ. This includes child endangerment, injury to a child, and possession of a controlled substance.

Harris, the child's father, was arrested after the newborn baby died at the New Road Inn in Waco in November 2023. Jacob Jeremiah Amon Harris was found starved to death.

25 News reporter Dominique Leh has followed this story from its early developments and was in the courtroom on Thursday for the verdict.

The mother, Skylynn Tuerk, was already found guilty on four counts, including murder, child endangerment, injury to a child, and possession of a controlled substance.