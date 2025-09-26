Fair, food & fun: What you need to know for Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo 2025

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — This year for the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo, there are 11 days of fun for the whole family.

There will also be new food, sights, and attractions coming to the Extraco Events Center in Waco for the fair and rodeo this year:



Chuckwagon races in the Rodeo in the Battle of the Banks

A lumberjack attraction

Future of Magic Show

New food vendors

Mexican Rodeo Spectacular on Oct. 12

Plus a new map and layout to of the fairgrounds

Here's what you need to know:

Dates & Times

Thursday, October 2: Open from 6 to 11 p.m.

Sneak-A-Peak Night Gate admission is $5 Carnival rides are $2 each

Friday, October 3: Open from 4 p.m. to midnight

Military Night, Free admission with Military ID

Saturday, October 4: Open from noon to midnight

Stick Horse & Pony Grand Entry Gate admission is free for kids who bring a stick horse

Sunday, October 5: Open from 4 to11 p.m.

Monday, October 6: Open from 4 to 11 p.m.

KXXV Night - Come out and get some free KXXV swag School Coupon Day - Gate admission and carnival armbands are $30 when you print out or show a school coupon. Click here to for the school coupon.

Tuesday, October 7: Open from 4 to 11 p.m.

Ride 'em Cowboy - Gate admission, carnival armband, admission to the rodeo (balcony seat) are $25 Individual admission tickets and armbands will not be available for purchase on this day Deaf and Hearing Impaired Night - Signing Interpreters Balcony Sectio 108 inside the Coliseum

Wednesday, October 8: Open from 4 to 11 p.m.

Southern Soul Night Senior Citizen Night (Ages 65+) Gate admission is $5 for seniors

Thursday, October 9: Open from 4 p.m. to midnight

School Coupon Night and College Night - Gate admission and carnival armband are $30 when you present a school coupon. Click here to download the coupon. Gate Admission is $10 with a valid College Student ID

Friday, October 10: Open from 4 pm to midnight

Saturday, October 11: Open from noon to midnight

Special Ranch Rodeo for Physically/Developmentally challenged children ages 3 to 16

Sunday, October 12: Open from noon to 11 p.m.

One HOT Rodeo

The rodeo is held inside the Extraco Events Center Coliseum.

Tickets are sold separately from the fair for the rodeo. Tickets include admission into the rodeo, fairgrounds and concert.

Rodeo events include Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Bareback Riding, Barrel Racing, Tie-Down Roping, Bull Riding, the Calf Scramble and Mutton Bustin'.

The rodeo starts at 7 p.m. every night.

Children under the age of 3 do not need a rodeo ticket. However, they do need a ticket if the child needs their own, individual seat.



October 3 - PRCA Permit Finals Rodeo

October 4 - PRCA Permit Finals Rodeo

October 5 - PRCA Permit Finals Rodeo

October 7 - Boot Barn Texas Circuit Finals

October 8 - Boot Barn Texas Circuit Finals

October 9 - Boot Barn Texas Circuit Finals

October 10 - Boot Barn Texas Circuit Finals

October 11 - Texas Chute Out Rodeo

October 12 - Mexican Rodeo Spectacular (2 p.m. Performance time)

Parking

Parking is $20 per vehicle.

Parking Gate 1 - Access from Bosque Blvd

Parking Gate 2 - Access from Lake Air Dr

Parking Gate 3 - Access from Lake Air Dr

Parking Gate 4 - Access from Lake Air Dr

Parking Gate 5 - Access from Lake Air Dr (PUBLIC PARKING)

Parking Gate 8 - Access from 42nd Street (PUBLIC PARKING)

Here's a map of the fairgrounds:

Live music

This year, Midland is headlining at the Ziegenbock Music Stage Friday, Oct. 3 with Jade Eagleson opening.

For a full list of the music line-up, click here.

Items not allowed

Large purses or bags

HOT Fair & Rodeo has implemented a clear bag policy

Weapons (guns, etc.)

Sharp metal objects (large knives, swords, scissors, etc. with a blade more than 5.5 inches)

Liquids (except baby formula or those items deemed necessary by security at the gate)

Alcohol

Purchasing tickets

You can buy individual tickets, a season pass, or family packages online now.

You can also purchase gate admission tickets during the event at the Extraco Events Center Box Office at the entrances of the grounds.

For more information, click here.