Dr Pepper Museum, Waco-McLennan County Library offers free admission for Pop-Up Saturday

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Dr Pepper Museum and Waco-McLennan County Library are teaming up to offer free admission for one day for all guests that have an active library card on Sept. 27.

Visitors will be required to show their library card at admission to enjoy a day at the Dr Pepper Museum for Pop-Up Saturday.

During Pop-Up Saturday, the museum will be offering educational, hands-on programs fit for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"Through partnerships with organizations like the Waco-McLennan County Public Library, we’re able to offer more educational and enriching experiences for local families, such as this month's Pop-Up Saturday programming. With September being Library Card Sign-Up Month, it’s the perfect time to get a library card and plan a visit to the Museum," the museum said.