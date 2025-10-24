Dr Pepper Museum to debut 23-foot-tall 'Big Bottle' for 35th Birthday Bash

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — One of Waco’s most beloved attractions is about to get a towering new landmark.

The Dr Pepper Museum announced plans to unveil a 23-foot-tall Dr Pepper "Big Bottle" in May 2026, as part of the Museum’s 35th Birthday Bash celebration.

The massive bottle will stand in the Museum’s courtyard, joining the historic campus as a permanent fixture and photo-worthy destination for locals and visitors alike.

The debut coincides with the Museum’s 35th anniversary, marking three and a half decades since it opened its doors on May 11, 1991, as an independent nonprofit dedicated to preserving Dr Pepper’s history and Waco’s role in America’s soft drink story.

“As the Original Home of Dr Pepper, we’re excited to add a new icon to the Waco skyline,” said Chris Dyer, CEO and president of the Dr Pepper Museum. “This bottle isn’t just big, it’s a bold tribute to the spirit of invention that began right here and continues to inspire visitors from around the world.”

Each side of the bottle will showcase a distinct chapter in Dr Pepper’s design history:

1960s Red-Script Logo — honoring the brand’s modern branding era.

Early Glass-Bottle Style with ‘Vim, Vigor, Vitality’ Logo — celebrating Dr Pepper’s origins in the late 1800s.

Together, these designs tell the story of more than 140 years of refreshment, tracing the journey from Dr Pepper’s first serving in 1885 to its place today as America’s oldest major soft drink brand.

The Dr Pepper Museum’s 23-foot bottle promises to become one of the top attractions in Waco, Texas, complementing the city’s growing tourism scene. The Museum encourages Dr Pepper fans to follow along online for behind-the-scenes updates and event announcements ahead of the big reveal.

The 35th Birthday Bash in May 2026 will feature festivities for visitors, special exhibits, and the official unveiling of the giant bottle — solidifying the Museum’s place as both a regional cultural hub and a bucket-list stop bringing in soda lovers from across the country.

