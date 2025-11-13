Dr Pepper Museum launches historic building restoration project

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Dr Pepper Museum plans to restore its historic 1906 Artesian Manufacturing and Bottling Company building with renovations scheduled to begin in December and finish by March 1, officials announced.

The restoration project includes:



Installing an ADA-accessible ramp and railing

Replacing plexiglass windows with historically accurate glass

Restoring original wood windows and latticework along Mary Avenue and 5th Street

Workers will also restore decorative plaster façade features on the Mary Avenue façade and repaint portions of the building, including courtyard-facing areas.

Some construction on the project is already underway, but is still in the early stages, Autumn Outlaw with the Dr Pepper Museum said.

"You'll continue to see activity along Mary Avenue and 5th Street over the next few weeks," Outlaw said.

The AMBC building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the State Historic Preservation Officer has approved the preservation work. Museum officials said they plan to pursue designation as a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark after completing the project.

The museum serves more than 500,000 visitors annually and aims to finish renovations before spring break to better accommodate guests.

Funding for the project comes from several sources, including Keurig Dr Pepper, a façade improvement grant from the City of Waco, private donors, and grants from Texas Downtown's Anice Read Fund and the Texas Historical Foundation, with more funding still pending.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.