DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Children's Miracle Network Champion shares health journey ahead of Miracle Treat Day

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — McKenzie Covert, diagnosed with a rare leukemia at age 3, now serves as an inspiration to others after enduring 2.5 years of treatment at McLane Children's Hospital



The Children's Miracle Network Champion travels across the country to talk on their health journey and spread a positive message at reprent McLane Children's Hospital

McKenzie was diagnosed with leukemia at three years old.

McLane Children's Hospital has named 8th grader McKenzie Covert as its 2025 Children's Miracle Network Champion, following in the footsteps of twins Audrey and Ella Stott who served as champions in 2024.

McKenzie, who battled a rare form of leukemia diagnosed when she was just 3 years old, now represents the hospital at events to raise awareness about childhood cancer.

"I go to different events and to spread childhood cancer awareness and also to share my story," McKenzie said.

Her journey began in 2015 when she was initially misdiagnosed with pediatric arthritis before her mother's instincts led to the correct diagnosis.

"For the whole summer of 2015 she was being treated for pediatric arthritis and towards the end of the summer, I just had this gut feeling that something wasn't right and so I started googling some of her symptoms and she had six of the 10 symptoms of leukemia," Tiffany Covert said, McKenzie's mom.

McKenzie endured 2 and a half years of treatment at McLane Children's Hospital, a challenging period she still remembers.

"I just remember kind of being like tired and stuff," McKenzie said.

Despite the difficult journey, McKenzie expresses gratitude to the hospital staff who supported her through treatment.

"Thank you for everything you did for me. It made a big difference in my treatment. It made a bad situation as pleasant as possible. Even though it was a hard situation that made it fun," McKenzie said.

Now thriving as an eighth-grade athlete, McKenzie uses her experience to inspire others facing similar challenges.

"I can spread hope for people that are going through the same thing as me," she said.

