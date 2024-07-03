Crews battle afternoon fire at Azur Apartments in Waco

UPDATE

According to 25 News reporters on the scene, seven families and 19 people have been displaced — the Red Cross has been dispatched, and eight units have been affected.

ORIGINAL STORY

Firefighters are working a massive fire at the Azur Apartments on Owen Lane in Waco, just behind Richland Mall — the call went out just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

25 News has a crew on the scene, who says several people are being treated, and tenants are being evacuated from the complex.

25 News' crew is working to get more information — there will be live reports from the scene at 5 and 6 p.m.