City of Waco wants your opinion for FY2025 improvements: How to have your voice heard

WACO, Texas — It takes just a minute or two for people living in the City of Waco to have a voice, and to choose how $40 million could be used for improvements around the community.

You can do so by clicking here.

Within the “budget simulator," residents can choose the top projects they'd like to see done in fiscal year 2025.

Some of the projects include, neighborhood improvement program, incident command vehicle, street and traffic improvements, and Cameron Park Zoo improvements.

You can also submit your own suggestions.

Keisha McNeil and her family live in the City of Waco.

She says she's "extremely likely" to submit her picks for the FY2025 budget.

She wants to see more sidewalks in her neighborhood.

“I would like to see people walk on my street without having to fear being hit," the local mother and wife said.

According to the simulator, the city is looking to invest more than $30 million into streets and traffic improvements and a million into their neighborhood improvement program.

Keisha wants to keep her family and neighbors safe.

"People will go down this road going about 50 (mph), and it’s a 20 (mph) — I just would like to see like a little bit more sidewalk, a little bit more care for the community around safety for the children," McNeil said.