City of Waco to apply for $20.7 million grant to fix several flood-prone, deteriorating bridges

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco is applying for a grant that will help fund construction to fix several bridges along Primrose Creek.

25 News asked Charles Leist, Director of Infrastructure Services for the City of Waco, questions about the grant process and the bridges that would be worked on.

What prompted the city to apply for this $20.7 million federal grant?

Public safety primarily. The bridges, constructed 33 to 54 years ago, are undersized, deteriorating, and flood-prone due to their location in FEMA Special Flood Hazard Areas.

How soon could Waco learn whether the funding is approved?

During the application planning phase, BIP award announcement was anticipated to occur in the 1st quarter of 2026. Delays are now anticipated with this timeline due to federal government operations.

If the grant isn't awarded, what's the backup plan for these bridge repairs or replacements?

Waco will continue to fund street and drainage projects based on public safety, bridge inspections, and available funding.

How much of the total project cost would the city cover versus federal funds?

The approximately $25 million project is funded at $5M City, $20M Federal.

What kind of timeline are we looking at from grant approval to construction?

Grant award announcement is anticipated in the 1st quarter of 2026 (pending federal government returning to operational status). Contracting, design, permitting, and other preparatory tasks are estimated to take 3 years. Staggered construction would begin in 2030, lasting through 2031.

What kind of maintenance issues have these six bridges faced over the years?

Routine inspection and maintenance activities. The COW does not share detailed bridge condition information in accordance with Texas Homeland Security Act & 23 U.S.C. Section 409 (Safety Sensitive Information).

How old are the bridges, and which are in the worst condition?



18th Street: 1968, widened 1992

12th Street: 1971

Gurley Lane: 1971

Garden Drive: 1971

3rd Street: 1990

4th Street: 1983

The study found the South Waco channel can't handle runoff from storms larger than a five-year event - what are the biggest risks if that's not addressed?

Channels that cannot handle larger storm events contribute to localized flooding, including water overtopping roads and/or bridges.

How often has Primrose Creek flooded in recent years, and what kind of damage has it caused?

The average is about once a year with varying severity.

How would expanding the creek's channel reduce the risk of flooding for nearby neighborhoods?

The ultimate goal is to move as much water as possible within a channel, keeping water out of private property or roadways. This helps to prevent loss of life and property.