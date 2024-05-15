City of Waco seeking applicants for new Mayor's former city council position

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco announced Wednesday that they are seeking applications for Mayor Jim Holmes former city councilmember position.

Mayor Holmes was recently elected in the May 4 general election, leaving his District V councilmember position vacant.

Waco Former city councilman Jim Holmes wins the mayoral seat in Waco KXXV Digital Staff

The city said the filing period for interested candidates starts Wednesday, May 15, through 5 p.m. on Friday, May 31.

You must be a United States citizen, at least 21-years-old, have resided in the State of Texas and the City of Waco for at least 12 months, and in District V for at least six months.

Current members of the city council will be conducting interviews on Thursday, June 6, at the Bosque Theater, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Avenue.

The city said the council will choose the applicant by majority vote to fill the District V seat for the unexpired term until the next general election in May 2025.

Whoever is selected for the position will be appointed and sworn in at a city council meeting on Tuesday, June 25.

From the City of Waco:

Applications and a full list of qualifications are available online at waco-texas.com/councilvacancy or at the City Secretary’s Office located at Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Ave. Interested candidates should schedule an appointment with the City Secretary’s Office to pick up or submit an application in person. To schedule an appointment, please contact the City Secretary’s Office at (254) 750-5750. Notarized applications can also be scanned and emailed to citysecretary@wacotx.gov.