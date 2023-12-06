City of Waco moves forward with 'Quiet Zone' plan downtown

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is moving forward with their "Quiet Zone" plan in the downtown area, in hopes of lowering the number of times trains blow their horn when passing through.

Tuesday night, City Council approved Resolution 2023-1004, which is below as it appeared on the council's agenda.

"RES-2023-1004 Consider a resolution approving the expenditure of funds to Union Pacific Railroad Company providing for the construction of needed improvements at the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th, 11th, and 13th Street railroad crossings in order to enact a Quiet Zone through downtown Waco from Peach Street to 13th Street for the total estimated amount of $4,431,029.00, providing for additional annual payments for maintenance of the grade crossing warning devices in the total initial amount of $109,808.00 and providing for future increases in the amount of the annual payments for maintenance, and authorizing the City Manager to execute any documents in connection therewith."

25 News' Bobby Poitevint spoke with Amy Burlarley-Hyland — the Director of Public Works for the City of Waco.

Burlarley-Hyland says the city is responsible for paying for all of the work for the quiet zones because the City is requesting to lessen the noise from trains' horns passing by.

She says Union Pacific is doing work on the railroads, like installing new gates that go across the roads and gates that go across the sidewalk, to stop people from walking onto the tracks when a train is on the way.

The City of Waco is responsible for work like any upgrades to sidewalks, warning signs and curbs.

Burlarley-Hyland says once contracts are executed and depending on crews and supplies available, city leaders are hopeful construction will start in about a year.

"Localities that want to establish a quiet zone are first required to mitigate the increased risk caused by the absence of a horn," The Federal Railroad Administration said.

"In a quiet zone, train horns may still be used in emergency situations or to comply with other Federal regulations or railroad operating rules."