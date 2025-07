WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco has canceled the Fourth on the Brazos event.

"Unfortunately, due to the rain, threat of lightning and ongoing weather concerns, Fourth on the Brazos has been canceled," reads a release from the city. "The grounds at Touchdown Alley are muddy, saturated, and not suitable to host crowds. "

The city also cited safety as a concern for guests and vendors.