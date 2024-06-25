City of Waco attorney resigns

WACO, Texas — Waco City Attorney Jennifer Richie announced her resignation Tuesday.

Her last day will be August 12. Richie has been with the city for the last 12 years.

“We are appreciative of Jennifer’s contributions to our city. Her expertise and dedication have been vital in navigating the complex landscape of municipal governance," said Mayor Jim Holmes in a release from the city. "We wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

"When I moved to Waco to serve as City Attorney, the Mammoth site was a city park, the silos were a long, unused property in downtown Waco," Richie said. "I have been so lucky to lead a legal team made up of smart, talented, and diligent professionals. I am confident that this team will continue to excel and support Waco's growth and development."

The city has begun the search for a new City Attorney.

