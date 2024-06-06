City of Waco appoints George Chase to fill District V seat

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — According to the City of Waco, after a thorough interview process among 14 eligible candidates, Waco City Council selected George Chase to fill the unexpired term for the District V seat.

"The position became vacant when Jim Holmes, the former District V Councilmember, was elected City of Waco Mayor," officials said.

"Chase will be sworn in at the next City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 18, and will serve on the City Council until the next City of Waco general election on May 3, 2025 — George Chase currently serves as president of Insurors of Texas. He has previously served on various boards and committees in Waco, including the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, City Center Waco, Waco Public Improvement District Advisory Board, Waco Rotary Club, and Waco-McLennan Public Health. Chase received his Bachelor of Arts from Vanderbilt University."

The City Council says it's confident that George Chase's experience and dedication will greatly benefit the community and District V.