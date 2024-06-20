City of Waco announces two new significant hires

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco announced on Thursday the hire of its new Fire Chief with the Waco Fire Department, Scott Walker, and the hire of the McLennan County Library's new Library Director, Roberto Zapata.

The appointment of Scott Walker will be presented to the Waco City Council for confirmation at the July 2 council meeting.

To fill the Fire Chief position, the City of Waco engaged SGR, an executive recruitment firm based in Texas, to conduct a nationwide search, and from a highly competitive pool of 60 applicants, Walker emerged as one of three finalists.

"His exceptional commitment to developing his peers and subordinates impressed the 40 participants in the stakeholder panels and city management interviews," the city said.

A statement from Waco's City Manager Bradley Ford regarding its Fire Chief selection reads:

“I am thrilled to recommend Scott Walker to the City Council for consideration as our next Fire Chief. With an impressive track record of exemplary service and leadership in fire and emergency services, Scott has consistently demonstrated a commitment to public safety and community engagement. His innovative approach and strategic vision align with our city’s goals, and I am confident that he will build on our department’s strong foundation, continue to enhance the safety and well-being of our residents, and lead our fire department to new heights of excellence.”

According to the city, Roberto Zapata brings over 20 years of extensive experience in library administration, programming, and community engagement — his reputation for excellence in serving the public and his expertise in collaborating with stakeholders make him a valuable addition to the community.

A statement from Ford regarding its Library Director selection reads:

“We are delighted to welcome Roberto Zapata as our City's new Library Director. Roberto brings a wealth of experience and a passionate commitment to literacy, community engagement, and innovative programming. His vision for the library as a community hub aligns perfectly with our goals of enhancing public service and fostering a love of learning among all residents. I am confident our libraries will continue to thrive and expand their reach, providing invaluable resources and opportunities to everyone in our community."