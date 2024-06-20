City of Waco addresses incident that left 3 employees hospitalized at Mt. Carmel Water Treatment Plant

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco is responding to an incident that occurred on Thursday morning, leaving three Mt. Carmel Water Treatment Plant employees hospitalized.

An emergency response team was dispatched to the scene at around 7:30 a.m. for a report of an unconscious person.

According to the city, three employees were impacted by the incident, and they received immediate medical attention and were transported to a hospital for further evaluation — their current conditions are unavailable.

"Our concern is the safety and well-being of our employees and ensuring the public's overall safety — the Waco Fire Department and its HazMat team are on site and have identified the problem is contained in the building with increased levels of carbon monoxide," the city said on Thursday afternoon.

"An investigation is underway to determine the cause — carbon monoxide readings outside the building are normal. At this time, there is no known immediate danger to the public and no evidence that the city's water supply has been compromised."

The city will continue to monitor its water supply for any concerns as a precautionary measure — two fire companies have driven the surrounding streets, notifying residents and answering questions.

"We are committed to transparency and will provide updates as more information becomes available," the city said.

"We are also reviewing all safety protocols and procedures to prevent future incidents. We appreciate the quick response of our emergency personnel and the cooperation of our employees and residents during this time."