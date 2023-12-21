Christmas miracle comes to Waco family after their car was stolen with their presents inside

WACO, Texas — The Vaughn family’s Christmas was saved Wednesday thanks to the staff at Rapoport Academy, where Jerrica Vaughn's daughter attends school.

The Vaughn’s family car was stolen last week — Vaughn was hiding her childrens' Christmas presents inside the vehicle's trunk.

Barbara Page is the Dean of Students at the Rapoport Academy, Macarthur Campus.

She says after asking Vaughn if it was okay, she sent out an email to staff asking to help the family.

When word spread about what happened among staff, the staff stepped up to deliver a Central Texas Christmas miracle in just minutes.

"In 20 minutes, the entire Christmas list was taken care of."

“It’s a blessing to have y'all come through for us especially during a time like this," Vaughn said.

"I think I probably cried all week just thinking about my kids not having a Christmas, but it’s a blessing that I have y'all and y'all came through for me and the kids — thank y'all so much.”

There were gifts for all three children, and even mom.

Vaughn told 25 News that the car was found, but it does need some repairs.