Chipping of the Green strives to keep Waco beautiful

WACO, Texas — Waco Parks and Recreation and Keep Waco Beautiful have partnered up once again for the annual Chipping of the Green tree mulching event. Wacoans brought their old live trees with no lights or decorations on them to be mulched. A big bag of the mulch was exchanged to be used in their yards or to plant something new and beautiful.

Each year, what once were filled with lights and ornaments, is now shredded and repurposed for something new.

“We love to be able to take live trees, mulch them and give them back to our residents that can use them in their gardens or their yards,” says Carole Fergusson, Executive Director of Keep Waco Beautiful.

As Wacoans drive up and drop off their old trees, it’s a yearly tradition to starting off the new year doing something good for our community.

“We do this every year, we’re frequent flyers with this program, and we love the fact our tree doesn’t go in the landfill, but it makes Waco a more beautiful place,” says Waco resident Aaron Zimmerman.

“I liked the idea of doing this better than my tree ending up in the landfill, after spending all Christmas with it,” added fellow Waco resident Michelle Herbelin.

Seeing new and familiar faces, happy to do their part to keep Waco beautiful.

“We just love seeing our community turn up for these types of events because it’s such an easy way and a free way for our residents to turn up, turn in their tree, whether they want free mulch for not, and it’s just kind of fun to see some of our regulars every year, we see some of our volunteers,” says Fergusson.

All working together with a common goal in mind: wanting to inspire this city for generations to come.

“Our mission is to engage and inspire the community to make Waco a more beautiful and sustainable place to live. And also, things like this going back into our own garden actually provides better soil health. It’s a beautiful system we can help our residents take something that they already have like a Christmas tree, mulch it for them, give it back to them so that way they can use it in their garden and makes our landfill less full which is always a great thing,” concludes Fergusson.