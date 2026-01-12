Chip and Joanna Gaines make largest gift in Baylor Baseball history, naming Magnolia Field at ballpark

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University announced the largest gift in its baseball program's history from Magnolia, the Waco-based lifestyle company founded by Baylor alumni Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The gift will name Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark and support the program's anticipated capital projects.

"The consistent presence and generosity of Chip and Joanna through their time and resources have been invaluable to Baylor University over these past 12 years. We celebrate this gift, which will help us to widen our welcome and offer unique experiences for fans of all ages. We look forward to cheering for Baylor Baseball at Magnolia Field this spring." - Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone

Chip Gaines graduated from Baylor in 1998 with a BBA, while Joanna Gaines earned her BA in 2001. The couple rose to national prominence through their distinctive home-renovation style and entrepreneurial vision, building Magnolia into a multi-platform, global brand and launching Magnolia Network following the success of their hit HGTV series "Fixer Upper."

"Today is a historic day for Baylor Baseball and Baylor University. Our hometown-based Magnolia and its founders, Chip and Joanna Gaines, have been passionate supporters of Baylor for decades. Through their family's special connection to baseball, this transformational gift will benefit not only Baylor Baseball, but all student-athletes and coaches across Baylor Athletics." - Doug McNamee, vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics at Baylor

Magnolia is a longtime partner and supporter of Baylor Athletics, with sponsorships at Baylor Football games and the second-half cupcake challenge enjoyed by the Baylor student section at men's and women's basketball games.

"Baylor has always been more than a university to us—it's a place that shaped who we are and continues to shape leaders who care deeply about people. Baseball, in particular, has played a meaningful role in our family for generations. It's where lessons are passed down, relationships are built, and memories are made—on and off the field." - Chip and Joanna Gaines, founders of Magnolia

The couple said their hope is that the investment helps carry forward tradition, belonging and opportunity for Baylor Baseball, all of Baylor Athletics and everyone who calls themselves a Baylor Bear.

Baylor Baseball head coach Mitch Thompson expressed gratitude for the gift, saying it strengthens what the program is building and will help continue developing players at the highest levels both on and off the field.

"I am thankful and blessed to be aligned with such dedicated alumni who share both our values and our vision for our program," Thompson said. "We are excited and honored to compete at Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark this spring and beyond."

Baylor Baseball consistently supports the greater Waco community through annual participation in the Food for Families food drive and family-centered events such as Faith and Family Days, Fathers and Sons Night and Dads and Daughters Day.

This story was reported on and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.