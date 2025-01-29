Central TX school districts prepare for potential immigration policy impacts

WACO, Texas — Central Texas schools prepare for what could come as President Trump enforces his immigration policies. The school districts of Waco, Temple, Killeen, and Temple left statements on this issue.

Waco ISD statement:

"Waco ISD remains unwavering in our commitment to fostering a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment for all students. We firmly believe that every child deserves the opportunity to learn without fear and feel valued and respected as a school community member.

We recognize the recent executive orders about changes in federal immigration enforcement are causing concern in our community. For many, these are not just policy discussions but deeply personal issues that can create anxiety and fear."

As a district, we want to reassure you of the following:

Waco ISD is required by law to educate all students who enroll in our district, regardless of their immigration status.

who enroll in our district, regardless of their immigration status. Waco ISD does not collect immigration information on students, as this is not something we are required to do.

on students, as this is not something we are required to do. Waco ISD is dedicated to safeguarding our students and their personal information . We will follow all state and federal laws, always keeping the safety and well-being of our students as our highest priority.

. We will follow all state and federal laws, always keeping the safety and well-being of our students as our highest priority. Waco ISD will work closely with trusted partners as this process evolves to address any changes and communicate clearly to our community. Please visit our websitefor information.

"As educators and district leaders, our students' mental, physical, and emotional well—being is our top priority. We are committed to providing every child with a safe learning environment where they can thrive without fear. We thank you for trusting us to care for and educate your children."

Temple ISD statement:

“Early this week, the central office worked with attorneys and sent guidance to all staff members. We have defensible and legal guidance that protects our obligations to students and staff. Temple ISD children and staff are safe on school property, including school buses, playgrounds, and all buildings.”

Killeen ISD statement:

"We understand that recent immigration discussions have caused concern for some, and we want to reassure you of Killeen ISD's commitment to student safety, well-being, and education.

As a district, we believe schools should be places where children can focus on learning, growing, and thriving. Our primary focus is to educate and care for all students who enter our doors, regardless of background. We remain steadfast in fostering a climate of trust and respect for all families in our community.

While the district follows all applicable federal, state, and local laws, our priority is to provide a safe, welcoming environment where every student can learn and thrive.

Together, we will continue to ensure that our schools are safe and inviting places where all students can learn and succeed."

College Station ISD statement:

"College Station ISD is actively assessing the impact of the Department of Homeland Security's recent policy change that rescinded guidelines limiting ICE agents from performing law enforcement activities in “sensitive areas," including schools. We anticipate sharing more information with CSISD staff and families in the coming weeks."

We will be following this as more information develops.