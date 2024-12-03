Central Texas woman shares her veteran father's achievements, story in upcoming book

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Cornel Robert L. Howard has quite the military career, including eight purple hearts and receiving the Medal of Honor by President Nixon.

This new book, Beyond the Call of Duty, shares all of Howard's career and his achievements.



Cornel Howard passed away in 2009 due to pancreatic cancer

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Cornel Robert L. Howard was wounded 14 times in a 54-month period during his time in the Army — he was also awarded the Medal of Honor, eight purple hearts, a silver star and five bronze stars, just to name a few.

“I was blessed beyond belief to have such a relationship and know this man inside and out,” said Melissa Howard Gentsch, daughter of Cornel Robert L. Howard.

“You heard back in the old days, Audie Murphy, well, my father surpassed."

“Just in the Vietnam era it was 30 metals, by the time he was done it was 50,” Gentsch said.

Gentsch knows the impact her father made in the military and knew when author Stephen L. Moore wanted to write on Howard’s military career, it was time.

“Vietnam has really been glossed over, you hear so much more of everything else,” Gentsch said.

“This is something that needs to come out now, because if we don’t, it could be lost, and this is something that does not need to be lost."

— preparing those behind him to stand for this country, no matter what comes their way.

“His thinking was he was placed there to do these things, to run these missions, to be in these missions, to, it’s what they call these old dogs leading the new dogs,” Gentsch said.