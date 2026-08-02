Central Texas volunteers help Kerrville flood victims recover, give back to community that 'filled them up'

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — It has been nearly a month since deadly floods swept through the Hill Country, and Texans on Mission is one of many organizations providing aid for cleanup and recovery in Kerrville.

Roger and Cindee Molenda are no strangers to Kerrville, having made frequent trips there over the years. Now their trips look very different as they help those affected by the deadly floods over the past two years.

Cindee Molenda said the community's history of giving inspired their response.

"They've given many people a gift over the years of, um, just relaxation and spiritual renewal, and I feel like that's where, that's why we have responded so strongly, because we do want to give that back to them. They need it so desperately, they're so exhausted."

Roger Molenda said this year the impact of the disaster was very different from what he had seen before.

"But what shocked me was that the sheer magnitude of the rain that fell in a much larger watershed caused the flooding to occur well away from the main river up into the tributaries up into the creeks."

Beyond removing debris and clearing houses of mold, the Molendas say their service goes deeper than the physical help.

"When it's all done, you know, there also is that — a sense of accomplishment, but also a prayer before we leave, but also in that same time, I mean, we could be encountering families with varying degrees of trauma," Roger said.

The Molendas say they wanted to showcase the heart of Central Texas to the Hill Country in its time of need, while also recognizing that their own community is not immune to disaster.

"Our neighbors in South Central Texas need our, you know, need our love and our support and our help right now, and, and, uh, you know, and I know by doing this, not only will we be doing this to, you know, do what God calls us to do to do for others as we would want them to do for us, but, you know, Central Texas is not immune to the risk of natural disasters," Roger said.

Texans on Mission still has teams in Kerrville and Uvalde providing meals, relief efforts, and a shower and laundry unit.

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