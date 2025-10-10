Central Texas synagogue reacts to peace deal between Israel and Hamas

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — In the wake of the news of Israel and Hamas agreeing to the first phase of a peace deal after more than two years of conflict, 25 News checked in with local synagogues to see how they're feeling.

Rabbi Sabine Meyer at Temple Rodef Sholom in Waco says they welcome the news and that there is an end in sight of the war, but are aware that this current plan is just an outline.

"We do realize this is a first and necessary step toward bringing the hostages home and stopping the suffering of innocent Gazan civilians and getting humanitarian aid into Gaza," Rabbi Meyer said.

A message the rabbi has been telling the community during the conflict is that it will take time to heal from the pain and grief suffered over the past two years.

"We will continue to hold on to hope. That's the Jewish way," Rabbi Meyer said. "The hope that there will be a future that brings safety and dignity to both Israelis and Palestinians and God willing a two state solution, even though that possibility seems so remote right now."

Rabbi Meyer says their synagogue is affiliated with the North American Reform Movement. The North American Reform Movement and the Central Conference of American Rabbis released a joint statement Thursday on the hostage and ceasefire plan: