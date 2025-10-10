Central Texas synagogue reacts to peace deal between Israel and Hamas

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — In the wake of the news of Israel and Hamas agreeing to the first phase of a peace deal after more than two years of conflict, 25 News checked in with local synagogues to see how they're feeling.
Rabbi Sabine Meyer at Temple Rodef Sholom in Waco says they welcome the news and that there is an end in sight of the war, but are aware that this current plan is just an outline.
"We do realize this is a first and necessary step toward bringing the hostages home and stopping the suffering of innocent Gazan civilians and getting humanitarian aid into Gaza," Rabbi Meyer said.
A message the rabbi has been telling the community during the conflict is that it will take time to heal from the pain and grief suffered over the past two years.
"We will continue to hold on to hope. That's the Jewish way," Rabbi Meyer said. "The hope that there will be a future that brings safety and dignity to both Israelis and Palestinians and God willing a two state solution, even though that possibility seems so remote right now."
Rabbi Meyer says their synagogue is affiliated with the North American Reform Movement. The North American Reform Movement and the Central Conference of American Rabbis released a joint statement Thursday on the hostage and ceasefire plan:
"After two years of seemingly endless war, we welcome the news that an end is finally in sight. While not a full peace agreement, it is the first and necessary step toward stopping the death and suffering as the hostages come home, the IDF pulls back, long-serving reservists return to their families, and innocent Gazan civilians caught in the crossfire can finally experience a modicum of safety and receive a consistent flow of vitally needed humanitarian aid. The pain and grief of this war will not soon heal, but seeing our hostages finally embraced by their families will fill our aching hearts, as will the sight of bereaved families who will finally have some measure of closure and comfort upon receiving the remains of their loved ones who did not live to see this day.
We are grateful to President Trump and his administration for bringing together this complex plan to end the war. We express our appreciation as well to Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who exerted pressure on Hamas to accept this agreement, which also outlines a viable plan for the “day after” in Gaza. We support the Israeli government in its [reported] agreement to release 250 of some of the most notorious prisoners—many of whom are serving multiple life sentences—and 1,700 Palestinians detained during the course of the war as compensation for the hostages’ freedom, a steep price that is necessary to save lives and end the suffering of our brave and nearly broken hostages.
That this plan will be enacted in stages leaves open the possibility that something could derail it at any time, and we implore the Trump administration and its international allies to continue exerting pressure on all sides to abide by the terms of the plan, which are set to follow the release of the hostages. Even getting to this point seemed unimaginable a few weeks ago, so we pray that the forward momentum will continue.
While a Palestinian State—as outlined in the Trump plan—feels remote at this point, a two-state solution in some configuration must remain the worthy, long-term goal for Israelis and Palestinians as they contemplate a future with safety, dignity, and hope for all.
The Jewish people are in the midst of our observance of Sukkot, our biblical harvest festival. As our people in Israel and around the world sit in our fragile booths, we keenly feel the vulnerability and uncertainty of Jewish life. Our simple harvest booths teach us that we cannot find ultimate security in military might alone, and we believe that the expansion and engagement of the Abraham Accords in building a viable and secure Gaza holds enormous potential to create economic, political, and strategic alliances that could change the region for good.
The prophet Micah dreamt of a time when all will one day “sit under their vines and fig trees, and none shall make them afraid.” (Micah 4:4) While we imagine he doubted that his prophecy would be realized in his lifespan, he also recognized that people could not live without hope. Despite the remaining details that need to be worked out, we are buoyed by the thought that this blood-soaked patch of land might know a better tomorrow, in which none will fear the other. We will never stop working for that secure future."