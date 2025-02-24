Central Texas restaurant owner explains how the rising cost of eggs is affecting business

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Our Breakfast Place on Franklin Avenue in Waco uses eggs in nearly all of their dishes served, making the rising prices an issue. Owner Mike Beheler detailed just how much the situation is costing him.



Mike Beheler has owned Our Breakfast Place on Franklin Avenue for 12 years

Since October 2024, prices for cases of eggs have increased 271 percent, going from $0.35 an egg to $1.30

It’s an issue putting the whole country in a scramble — the rising cost of eggs doesn't seem like it will be letting up anytime soon.

The rising price is impacting restaurants like Our Breakfast Place on Franklin Avenue, which uses them every day.

"So far, the suppliers haven’t run out of eggs, but we’re the last in line to be looked at when there’s supply issues," Beheler said.

"Being an independent restaurant, you’re not contracted, you don’t have locked-in prices and then when the quantities go bad, your supply is not liable to be there."

It’s simple supply and demand — when supply is down and demand goes up, prices will skyrocket.

"This thing started back in October when we were paying about $35 a case for a case of 180 eggs, and at $35 that’s about $0.19 to $0.20 a piece, so it’s not a big deal," Beheler said.

"But when it gets to be $130 for a case of 180 eggs, we’re paying about $0.72 an egg, and that’s if you can get them."

This shows a 271 percent increase in a four month period — so how does a business stay up and running when issues arise?

"There’s a lot of things that go into the pricing, and I can’t just change it because I have to go have menus produced, because everything on my menu except the lunch offers has eggs in it," Beheler said.

"The hard thing is to maintain enough profitability so you can still make a living and pay your bills as well, as the employees get to pay their bills."

If things keep going the way they are...

"If I have to make an increase, it’ll be between now and springtime — it’ll probably be substantial enough, but not affect my customers," Beheler said.

"The difference in prices is not that big of a profitability change."

As of right now, Beheler isn’t concerned with running out of eggs.

"As long as I’ve got two suppliers, I can go from one house to the other, and if I’m willing to pay $130 a case, from what I understand, the supply is disruptive and I may only get half of what I need at the time, but they may deliver another truck later in the week," he said.

"The other supplier may help me out and fill me in with some of his supplies, so right now it’s just a juggling match every week."