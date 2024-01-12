Central Texas is getting ready for the solar eclipse this April

WACO, Texas — Mark your calendars! On April 8th, the City of Waco, Baylor University and Waco ISD will all be collaborating for the big eclipse over Texas.

“We've been preparing for this for over two years now, which seems like an amazing thing but there’s a lot of preparation that goes into this,” Carla Pendergraft said.

The event will take place at McLane Stadium and will last all weekend long.

“There will be scientists, telescopes you can look through, food trucks, all the creature comforts and things like that,” Pendergraft said.

Waco ISD is using the day as a once in a lifetime educational experience.

“We view this as an educational opportunity so we want our students with our teachers so that they can expose them to that experience and really help them about everything that’s behind it,” said Waco ISD Assistant Superintendent Deena Cornblum.

The city is preparing now for a large crowd.

“At this event our capacity is 20,000. We’re not sure whether we’ll get to that or not but that’s what we’re planning for this event. We think about 100,000 people will be in town during that time,” Pendergraft said.

General admission tickets are $20, including your own pair of solar glasses.

For more information on the event you can visit their website here.