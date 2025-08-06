Central Texas conditions mean more copperhead snake activity, risk

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Experts warn that cooler, rainy summer conditions have created ideal circumstances for increased copperhead activity in wooded areas near water sources



A child was bitten in Lorena in mid-July by a copperhead snake

Copperhead snakes are coming out more this summer due to how wet it has been and how much cooler it has been compared to recent past summers

The best thing to do if you see or come across the snake is to leave it alone, do not try and capture it, that's when you'll be more likely to get bit the most

A child in Lorena who was bitten by a copperhead snake a few weeks ago has recovered, but experts warn that this time of year requires extra caution when it comes to these venomous reptiles.

Gordon Henley with the Cameron Park Zoo says the recent weather conditions have created ideal circumstances for increased snake activity.

"Copperheads are a wooded forested snake. They do like to be found around where they're close to like creeks and lakes where there is ample bodies of water, but with the summer being a little bit cooler with the extra rain, it's brought out more of their food. It's given them opportunities to travel a little bit more so it would be expected that they would be out and see more during these kinds of conditions," Henley said.

If you encounter a copperhead, Henley advises giving the snake space rather than confronting it.

"Just leave it alone, and the thing is, is snakes, they can't eat people, they don't want to eat people we're not, yeah, and we're so much bigger than them that they want to just leave us alone, so, the best thing that we could really do is just leave them alone and give them the opportunity to escape and they will, they will take that opportunity," Henley said.

Shaun Jones, owner of YOX2 Experience, has personal experience with reptile bites. He emphasizes the importance of seeking immediate medical attention if bitten.

"The first thing you should do is contact the authorities, you know, and go straight to the hospital. Don't, don't guess or anything. Go straight to the hospital so they can, you know, make sure you try to identify what you were bit by so that they can treat it properly," Jones said.

Joey Solimine, a veterinary nurse and wildlife conservationist, explains that while copperhead venom is less potent than other pit vipers, it can still cause serious damage.

"I think it's important to note that pretty much all the pit vipers that you're going to encounter in that area contain a hemotoxic venom. But copperheads, they have hemotoxic venom as well, but they're actually a little bit more mild than the other snakes you'd encounter. So it is, of course, very important to get seen and get treatment at a hospital," Solimine said.

"The toxin's going to affect the direct area where the snake bits you and there could be tissue necrosis, and you could even lose like if they bit you on a finger, you could even lose your whole finger," Solimine said.

