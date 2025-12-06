Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cameron Park Zoo mourns the loss of two animals

Tembo, an African elephant, and Maharani, a Sumatran tiger, both died on Thursday
Cameron Park Zoo/25 News
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Cameron Park Zoo announced the passing of two animals at its facility.

Tembo, an Africian elephant, died unexpectedly Thursday night. The zoo's veterinarian will determine her official cause of death.

Maharani, a Sumatran tiger, passed away peacefully earlier on Thursday after being humanely euthanized after a prolonged decline in her health, the zoo said.

"Tembo’s gentle spirit and love of painting, and Maharani’s fiery personality and love for tearing up her enrichment boxes, made them unforgettable," the City of Waco said.

The City of Waco posted a tribute video, you can watch here:

Tembo was one of Cameron Park Zoo's "Aging Animals," at 49-years-old. She was born in the wild and came to the U.S. from Africa. She arrived in Waco in 1978 as a young rescue.

Courtesy: Cameron Park Zoo

Maharani was another one of the zoo's senior citizens, at 19-years-old. She was Cameron Park Zoo's oldest Sumatran tiger and gave birth to two litters during her time at the zoo, playing an important role in her endangered species' conservation.

Courtesy: Cameron Park Zoo

