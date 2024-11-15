Cameron Park Zoo in Waco welcomes new animals

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Cameron Park Zoo announced the arrival of a father and son Sumatran tiger duo from the Memphis Zoo on Friday.

The father Gusti was born in 2017 and his son Nakal was born in 2023.

"Currently, Cameron Park Zoo is home to one female Sumatran tiger, Maharani, who is 18 years old and was born on May 24, 2006, at the National Zoological Park — while Maharani will remain a vital part of the zoo's conservation efforts, it is important to note that Gusti and Nakal will not be paired with her," the zoo said.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gusti and Nakal to Cameron Park Zoo" said Brendan Wiley, Zoo Director.

"This addition not only supports the conservation efforts for Sumatran tigers, but also enriches our community's understanding of these incredible creatures."

There were also new animal births at the zoo — a female gerenuk was born on October 6 and named Marcella (Marci).

Cameron Park Zoo, 25 News

"Marci's mother is Cornelia and her father is Kronk. Gerenuks, native to Africa, are unique members of the antelope family, known for their remarkable ability to stand upright on their hind legs," zoo officials said.

"This fascinating adaptation allows them to reach leaves high up in trees and tall bushes, highlighting their incredible agility and feeding behavior."

Six horned pit vipers were born on July 20 — horned pit vipers are native to Vietnam and southern China and are listed by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature) as near threatened.