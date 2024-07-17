Cameron Park Zoo announces the death of its male Southern White Rhinoceros, Jabba

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Cameron Park Zoo's "beloved" 43-year-old Southern White Rhinoceros, Jabba, peacefully passed away on Tuesday.

Jabba was born on February 25, 1981 at Lion Country Safari Inc. in Florida.

The zoo made the announcement saying that the median life expectancy for southern white rhinoceroses is 36.5 years, making Jabba one of the oldest males in global zoo populations — there are currently three other males older than Jabba, with the oldest male aged 47.

"Jabba was a cherished member of the Cameron Park Zoo family, known for his gentle demeanor and affectionate nature," the zoo said.

"He particularly enjoyed his morning scratches from his dedicated care team and had a fondness for oatmeal. Jabba was receiving daily veterinary care for chronic foot and hoof issues due to his advanced age."

A necropsy has been performed to determine his exact cause of death — final results are pending.

"Southern White Rhinoceroses are classified as near threatened by conservation organizations due to various threats in their native habitats," Cameron Park Zoo said.

"With a global zoo population of 726 individuals, each loss, including Jabba's, is keenly felt within the global conservation community."