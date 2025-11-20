Brownsville man arrested on federal drug trafficking charges in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A 28-year-old Brownsville man is facing federal drug trafficking charges after a Texas DPS trooper allegedly found more than 20 pounds of fentanyl and cocaine during a traffic stop in Waco.

Jaime Vanegas was arrested on Nov. 11 after a Texas DPS trooper pulled over his vehicle, according to court documents released Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.

During the traffic stop, a drug-detection dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. The trooper then conducted a probable cause search and discovered a hidden trap door under the center console, authorities said.

Inside the compartment, the trooper found 10 plastic-wrapped packages containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine, according to a criminal complaint. The total weight of the substance and packaging was around 24 pounds.

A subsequent search of Vanegas' electronic devices allegedly revealed photos of bundled cash, the hidden compartment, narcotics and packages consistent with those found in the vehicle.

Vanegas made his first federal court appearance on Wednesday and is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. If convicted, he faces 10 years to life in prison.

