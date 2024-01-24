Bridging the Gap: Connecting law enforcement and community through a crown

WACO, Texas — Miss Texas 2023, Ellie Breaux, spoke with Heather Healy about her work to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

She's partnered with company, Patrol Stories, to make interactions with police and first responders more enjoyable.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Ellie Breaux has been hard at work since winning the Miss Texas crown in June.

“When I joined the Miss America Organization, I knew I wanted to have a platform that I was passionate about, and I knew that my dad being a police officer was something I wanted to go into not as a job, but something to advocate for, and that is what I’ve been able to come up with for cops in the community: being able to bridge the gap between police officers and their communities,” Breaux said.

With her dad serving the Houston community as a police officer for 27 years, she’s been serving the state, educating and connecting communities about law enforcement.

“I wanted to create something positive — something they could remember in a positive light and enjoy when they see a police officer, they know they’re not the enemy, they’re their friend,” said founder and creator of Patrol Stories, Justin De La Cruz.

Patrol Stories is a live show where students and police can interact with each other in a positive way.

“We actually created a concert-style assembly show that has a state-approved curriculum as far as educational-based safety topics," De La Cruz said.

"It’s lights, it’s moving TV screens that talk back-and-fourth to the kids, there’s smoke machines, it’s literally a concert involving police officers and first responders."

This is a concept that hits home in Central Texas — trying to build that trusting relationship at an early age.

“We want people to understand we’re human too, we have feelings, and we’re not rigid, we’re not robots — we want to help,” said Waco ISD Police Chief, David Williams.

With a crown or without, the main goal is to unite and leave a lasting mark.

“If we’re able to have those intentional, positive encounters, with the students, with programs like that, that’s awesome,” Williams said.

“It’s all about communication and just having conversations that allow us to truly heal and grow and build the connection,” Breaux said.