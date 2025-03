WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Brick Convention is March 8 and 9 at the Waco Convention Center. (100 Washington Ave)

The LEGO® Fan Event brings creative hands-on building for children of all ages and builders of all skills and interests.

DATES AND SESSIONS:

Saturday, March 8

Session I: 10:00am – 1:00pm

Session II: 2:00pm – 5:00pm

Sunday, March 9

Session I: 10:00am – 1:00pm

Session II: 2:00pm – 5:00pm

You can purchase tickets here.